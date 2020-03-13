Get well soon Mikel – Now what happens?

What will happen when the Premiership gets suspended?

Hello once again. How do we do? I feel so bad our young and promising manager, Mikel Arteta is down with the corona virus. Nature has a way of hitting you below the belt and gets you down emotionally; if there is one person I believe should not be down with the Corona virus, it is Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal gaffer from the little I have heard from friends, who work at the Emirates, is such an amiable and good hearted fellow. Well, I wish him the fastest of recoveries.

With sad news trickling in from the camps of Arsenal and Chelsea, the pressure has been on the English FA to suspend the premiership henceforth, until a cure for this virus can be found. The English FA however seems to be bent on continuing with the remaining fixtures of the season. The good news however, is that the FA have called an emergency meeting to look into the possibility of suspending the league. If they end up succumbing to pressure, what will happen when the premiership gets suspended?

For starters, if they suspend the league’s remaining fixtures, it will afford the FA ample time to seek adequate medical advice on what to do about the spread of the virus and how to go about protecting people involved in the round leather game. The corona virus is a deadly virus no doubt, but I strongly believe it can be cured. The FA should do well to research on how to protect English football from Corona virus.

Now, if the league was to be suspended until we can find a solution to this virus, what will happen to a team like Liverpool who are designated champions? Will there celebrations be cancelled over a deadly virus? If the Premiership is suspended, there is a possibility of the whole league been cancelled; and if this happens, what becomes the lot of Liverpool? What becomes the lot of Leeds United who are seriously in contention for promotion to the Premier league next season? Will they be allowed to resume with the Premiership big boys if a new season is started? What happens to Arsenal? Would Arsenal benefit from the league’s suspension or not? So many questions on my mind, and I believe the answers will be provided soon.

Meanwhile, as we wait to see what the FA would do and the effects of their actions, I can’t wait to see Arteta get back on his feet. He is our coach and he needs all the prayers and care he can get at this sad period of his career. Get well soon Mikel Arteta. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua