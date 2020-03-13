Get well soon Mikel – Now what happens?

What will happen when the Premiership gets suspended?
Hello once again. How do we do? I feel so bad our young and promising manager, Mikel Arteta is down with the corona virus. Nature has a way of hitting you below the belt and gets you down emotionally; if there is one person I believe should not be down with the Corona virus, it is Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal gaffer from the little I have heard from friends, who work at the Emirates, is such an amiable and good hearted fellow. Well, I wish him the fastest of recoveries.
With sad news trickling in from the camps of Arsenal and Chelsea, the pressure has been on the English FA to suspend the premiership henceforth, until a cure for this virus can be found. The English FA however seems to be bent on continuing with the remaining fixtures of the season. The good news however, is that the FA have called an emergency meeting to look into the possibility of suspending the league. If they end up succumbing to pressure, what will happen when the premiership gets suspended?
For starters, if they suspend the league’s remaining fixtures, it will afford the FA ample time to seek adequate medical advice on what to do about the spread of the virus and how to go about protecting people involved in the round leather game. The corona virus is a deadly virus no doubt, but I strongly believe it can be cured. The FA should do well to research on how to protect English football from Corona virus.
Now, if the league was to be suspended until we can find a solution to this virus, what will happen to a team like Liverpool who are designated champions? Will there celebrations be cancelled over a deadly virus? If the Premiership is suspended, there is a possibility of the whole league been cancelled; and if this happens, what becomes the lot of Liverpool? What becomes the lot of Leeds United who are seriously in contention for promotion to the Premier league next season? Will they be allowed to resume with the Premiership big boys if a new season is started? What happens to Arsenal? Would Arsenal benefit from the league’s suspension or not? So many questions on my mind, and I believe the answers will be provided soon.
Meanwhile, as we wait to see what the FA would do and the effects of their actions, I can’t wait to see Arteta get back on his feet. He is our coach and he needs all the prayers and care he can get at this sad period of his career. Get well soon Mikel Arteta. We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
PL suspended until April 3rd…..
A well set out and welcome sensible article from Sylvester. NONE OF US KNOWS FOR SURE WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT but we all know that public health is far more important than “mere” football.
@Jon Fox,well said there are far more important things than football in life!👏👏
I feel sorry for our couch and wish him a quick recovery because we need him
All footie is off. Now for all businesses except shops, supermarkets and hospitals to be suspended as well. We’re a “free country” unlike China but we can still discourage people from meeting others and passing germs on.
You can say whatever about China but they are the only country doing the right and will be the first one to stop the spreading and to contain it,and their financial hit at the start will be minimum compared to the us(for whom it is going to get much much worse,just a few examples the US had only 17 000 test kits costing from 1300 to 3000 £ that many families can,t afford plus CB millions and millions of homeless people living in slums,tents, cardboards boxes,junkies..with no access to minimal hygiene….and GB 14 days behind Europe,where large regroupements are illegally,sports events…still Cheltenham’s was given the green lights because of a few more portaloos and hand sanitizers dispensers wtf??
In case you didn’t see it here’s my article from yesterday:
As others have pointed out this is all ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.
Have you ever had flu? Still here?
If you are healthy and catch Covid19, or whatever it’s called this week, you’ll feel a bit like when you had a mild flu or a heavy cold. Your chances of dying are minimal.
I read one report that said 3% of people who caught it have died. They didn’t mention that 2% were already in hospital, some in intensive care. This leaves 1%. These were probably in a care home or already very ill. According to the WHO 80% of people recover with no treatment whatsoever. The people who are more at risk, the other 20%, probably already have some sort of medical condition.
For instance if you suffer from such as Rheumatoid Arthritis and take Methotrexate (as I do) this drug weakens your autoimmune system and you have a bit more chance of dying. Then again, I’ve got just as much chance of dying from catching the flu and there’s no big hoo-haa about flu is there?
So to answer the article Cancel, Stop or Suspend the other option, and correct answer, is DO NOTHING and carry on as if you were in the middle of whatever was the worst flu season (season is usually Dec to March but sometimes Oct to March). Whenever it was you’ll find that no leagues were cancelled, stopped or suspended although some players were ill at the time. I think the total number of deaths of those players was zero. And there was no fuss about it either.
So if you are fit and well stop acting like a big girl’s blouse and get on with your life.
Well said Shakespeare.
👍👍👍 nice one, GunnerJack.