Matt Turner has claimed that he has taken a risk by agreeing to join Arsenal this summer, months before the World Cup in Qatar.

The goalkeeper is currently the USA number one, with 16 senior appearances for his country since making his debut in a friendly in February 2021.

That position could well come under pressure after agreeing to join the Gunners, who already have the impressive Aaron Ramsdale as competition between the sticks.

It would be a big shock to the system if Turner was to overthrow the Englishman next term, but he should be able to get his chance in the cup competitions, and possibly in Europe also should we manage to qualify, and Turner clearly understands that he will not be expected to have a major impact when he first arrives in north London.

He claims that he wants to make the jump however given the opportunity which has arisen, despite understanding the risks.

“It’s been tough for goalkeepers to get moves,” Turner said shortly after his transfer was announced, as quoted in the Express. “So I understand, I’m 27 and it’s something that I really want to do and really want to accomplish.

“At the same time, going into a World Cup year, you have to play smart.

“Going overseas and getting into a situation where maybe I’m not playing, or maybe I don’t adapt well to being in a foreign country before a World Cup might be challenging.

“There’s a lot of things I can take from [the U.S.] and apply with the Revolution for the rest of 2022, and then going into a World Cup, after a World Cup, we can revisit.

“But next 12 months, next four months, next whatever, if it make sense I would love to.”

Turner should be able to hold onto his place as the USA’s number one going into the World Cup you would imagine, despite the fact that he is unlikely to find many first-team opportunities next term. Going forwards it may be tougher to keep his spot however, but who knows, maybe he could well overthrow Ramsdale between the sticks? Time will tell…

Patrick