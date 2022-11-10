‘Getting kicked to bits’ – Wrighty admits anxiously watching Arsenal star

Ian Wright has admitted that he is worried about Bukayo Saka, with the Arsenal star being targeted by other teams.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League target, and have become one of the teams to beat in the division, and teams will do all they can to stop us. Even top teams like Chelsea, who resorted to getting extra physical in the second half as they tried to stop our free-flowing football.

Wright now admits that he is ‘nervous’ when watching Saka on the field, as he has been on the wrong end of a number of rough challenges this term.

‘We’ve got to talk about Bukayo Saka,” Ian said on his Wrighty’s Podcast. “People will say, “oh they’re just trying to protect him”. The man is getting kicked to bits man.

‘It’s horrible. I’m nervous when he’s playing. You know when you have your best player in the team and when it goes down you’re worried. I’m literally like that every time. It’s a worry.

‘There has only been one booking for the challenges there have been on Saka this season. Just one!’

Martinelli seems to have avoided getting clattered mostly, but it is those wide-men who usually feel the brunt of those tackles. Sitting top of the table also adds extra pressures, on both us and the teams coming up against us, and I have to agree with Wright that my heart jumps up into my throat when Saka really takes a knock.

Do you think that Saka is being personally targeted?

Patrick

