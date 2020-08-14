Ghana coach discourages Arsenal target from making Emirates transfer

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their bid to land Thomas Partey this summer after Ghana coach, CK Akonnor encouraged his compatriot to remain with the Spaniards.

Partey is Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer as Mikel Arteta attempts to get his team in shape to challenge for a return to Champions League football next season.

He has been in fantastic form for Atletico Madrid over the past two seasons, and the Spaniards are keen to keep hold of him.

After his heroics as Atleti eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League this season, more teams have begun eyeing a move for him.

Arsenal, however, remains the team with the strongest interest in the midfielder and the Gunners have had an initial approach for him knocked back by the Spaniards.

Akonnor, however, reckons that the midfielder will be better off staying with the Spaniards because they play in the Champions League and he is already an established starter there.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football. His position is guaranteed and he will always play,” Akonnor told Starr FM as reported by Goal.

“With Arsenal, I’m not too sure. Arsenal fans will kill me [for saying he should not join the Gunners].

“I hope that, and I’m sure money issues will come in, but I hope that whatever he asks for, Atletico will be able to pay.”