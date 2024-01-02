Ghana coach explains the decision not to take Partey to the AFCON

Ghana manager Chris Hughton has explained Thomas Partey’s omission from the country’s squad for the AFCON. Partey, who has been sidelined due to injury since last year, was expected to make a comeback this month just ahead of the AFCON tournament.

Despite initial expectations of his inclusion, Partey was left out of the official squad. Hughton has clarified that the midfielder’s injury is significant, prompting the decision to allow him to continue his recovery in London rather than participating in the AFCON.

This decision is likely to be welcomed by Arsenal, as they hope for Partey’s prompt return without the concern of losing him for an extended period once he resumes playing.

Hughton said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Thomas Partey for sure, and I say this not in a detrimental way to the squad that we have, but he is one of our most important players.

“This we know and, withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal Football Club.

“They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. This is a big injury for him and the biggest injury that he’s had.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey might be an injury-prone player, but he is still one of our most accomplished team members.

When he is available to play, we can see the difference he makes on the pitch, so it would be good to have him back soon.

However, we must remain committed to replacing him with a similar player in the summer.

