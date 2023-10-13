Ghana coach insists they have not given up on Arsenal man playing for them

Ghana remains determined to secure the international allegiance of Eddie Nketiah, despite the fact that the Arsenal striker has received call-ups to the England national team in the past two international windows.

Efforts were made by Ghana to entice Nketiah to represent their national team at the last World Cup in Qatar, but the striker was not swayed and expressed a desire to wait for an opportunity with England.

With improved performances this season, Nketiah has been summoned by Gareth Southgate for the international windows in both September and October. Although he did not play for the Three Lions last month, he has a chance to make his debut for them in one of their matches during this current international window.

Despite these developments, Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton, maintains that they have not abandoned their pursuit of Eddie Nketiah and are still waiting for the Arsenal player to potentially represent the Ghanaian national team.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Some players are very definite about what they want. Some are not so sure and some want to see how things develop.

“I think that’s been the case with Eddie. We would never say never on him switching to Ghana.

“But it’s always down to what the player wants.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah’s international future is a decision he has to make and we will not contribute.

Players follow their hearts when choosing the country they can represent and we hope Nketiah makes the right choice.

