Ghana confirm that Thomas Partey is not carrying an injury

There was speculation over the Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey after he was taken off at half-time (with the score at 0-0) in Ghana’s friendly international against Mexico, which the Central American’s went on to win 2-0.

Many outlets were reporting that he may have been injured, which would be the worst news we could hope to hear this week, but now it seems that official Ghana coach Chris Hughton has now put those rumours to bed. “Thomas was always only going to play 45 minutes,’ Hughton told a press conference.

“He has been out injured for three to four weeks, he came back for Arsenal last midweek, was on the subs bench for one game played 20 minutes for the next game. So we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes.”

Well this is excellent, and we can now rest easy that the Gunners have not picked up any fresh injury concerns so far in this enforced gap in the Premier League season.

But not only that, but Partey’s 45 minutes played in the match seems like it is only bringing him back to full fitness by managing his time on the pitch.

Ghana boss Chris Hughton says it was a pre-planned decision to substitute Thomas Partey after 45 minutes against Mexico in a bid to manage his workload as he still returning to full fitness. No injury concerns. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/p41h2Hoj5z — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) October 15, 2023

So far it looks like Partey will be more than fit enough to face Chelsea next week, and we should also have our other players that have been carrying injuries, like Saka, Saliba and Martinelli also fitter and fresher due to withdrawing from their respective international squads.

All in all, so far so good!

COYG!

Sam P

——————————————–

