Ghana still hoping to have Partey for the international games

Thomas Partey didn’t finish Arsenal’s Premier League game at the weekend against Aston Villa. The Ghanaian midfielder pulled up injured and he is set to spend at least a few days on the sidelines.

The Gunners will be hoping that he didn’t suffer any serious injury and that he will be available for selection after this international break.

The midfielder was supposed to join up with the Ghana national team for their international matches in this window but after pulling up against Aston Villa, he was not expected to travel for international commitments.

However, the Ghanaian FA, it seems are not ready to allow him to remain in London and to maybe recover from the injury or knock that he picked up at the weekend.

Speaking to Nhyira FM on Tuesday, Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications director Henry Asante Twum claims that the African nation is still waiting to hear from Arsenal if Partey will be available for the international games or not.

“We’re expecting information on Thomas Partey today from Arsenal whether he’ll be available for the Black Stars or not in the doubleheader,” he said.

Partey is a key member of the Ghana national team, but Arsenal cannot afford to release him if he has suffered an injury.