Ghana’s FA gives reason why Partey was not named in their latest squad

Several Arsenal stars will represent their countries during the June international break, which comes after a long and testing club season.

The Gunners are one of the biggest teams in Europe, so it is no surprise that many of their players are key figures for their national sides. However, the club would ideally prefer to see some of them rested during this break.

With the season now concluded, the risk of injury is slightly less concerning than during the campaign. Even so, Arsenal will hope all of their players return fit, especially as they prepare for an important pre-season.

Partey among those left out

One player who will not be involved in international action is Thomas Partey. The midfielder has just completed what many consider his best season in an Arsenal shirt, proving his fitness and influence in key games late in the term.

Despite his form, the Ghanaian national team has decided to leave him out of their squad for the upcoming Unity Cup. This decision comes as part of a wider plan to manage the fitness of several of their key players.

According to an official statement from the Ghana Football Association, Partey is not carrying an injury, but instead has been granted a rest by national team manager Otto Addo.

Ghana confirm reason

The GFA said in their announcement:

“Mohammed Kudus, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Elisha Owusu, and Antoine Semenyo miss out on the Unity Cup squad due to minor injuries, while Thomas Partey and Michael Baidoo have been given a break by head coach Otto Addo.”

This news will come as a relief to Arsenal fans and staff, who are keen to see Partey fully rested and fit heading into the next campaign.

His absence from international duty allows him to recharge after a demanding season. With transfer speculation surrounding his future and Arsenal looking to push for silverware again next term, having him at full strength could be a major asset.

