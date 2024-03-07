Gianluca Di Marzio gives an update on Arsenal’s interest in Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is emerging as Arsenal’s primary attacking target ahead of the summer transfer window. The Swedish striker has been in exceptional form this season while playing for Sporting Club, despite only joining them in the summer.

Sporting took a chance on Gyokeres when he played for Coventry in the Championship, and his impressive performances have vindicated that decision. Arsenal, in search of a new striker, is keen to secure a player who can consistently contribute goals, and Gyokeres is increasingly becoming a prominent candidate.

While Arsenal has other striking options on their radar, including Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, Gyokeres has captured their attention with his consistent performances. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has discussed Arsenal’s interest in the Swedish striker, suggesting that he is a player who is firmly on their radar for the upcoming transfer window.

He told Fotboll Direkt:

“They don’t want to pay so much for him. Only the Premier League clubs can afford him.

“Chelsea and Arsenal can afford him and Arsenal want him because they need a striker.

“When players do so well in Portugal, the clubs there want to sell the players. They understand when the time is right. For Gyokeres, it is also the right time to leave and give England another chance after the move from Coventry.”

The most important thing is that we have the right man for the job at the Emirates by the start of next season.

Gyokeres is making a case for himself, but we trust the board to sign the right striker for the team.

