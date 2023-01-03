“Gift-wrapped for the Gunners” Journalist reflects on the signing of Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been in superb form for Arsenal since he moved to the club in 2021 and has become a better player.

The Norwegian is one of the few child prodigies who live up to the hype around their emergence, thanks to his transfer to Arsenal.

He moved to Real Madrid as a 16-year-old after emerging as one of the top talents in Europe and was sent away on loan for several seasons.

Madrid always poaches the best talents from other clubs, but they sold him to Arsenal and the Daily Mail’s Pete Jenson reckons the role was reversed for this deal. He writes in his column:

“Real Madrid are fond of buying the Premier League’s best player. They signed the competition’s poster boy Gareth Bale in 2013 and captured Eden Hazard in 2019.

“Martin Odegaard’s early candidacy for player of the season represents a major role reversal.

“No one is playing better than Arsenal’s Norway midfielder and he is someone Madrid gift-wrapped for the Gunners in 2021, having reluctantly given up on the player they signed as a 16-year-old from Stromsgodset in 2015.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Odegaard could go down as the most important transfer decision Mikel Arteta made as Arsenal’s gaffer because the Norwegian has been terrific for his team.

Fans have enjoyed watching him play for their club as they become contenders to finish inside the top four and possibly win the title.

At 24, he still has so much more to give to the game and it will be great to watch him at the peak of his career.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks ahead of tough Newcastle clash

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids