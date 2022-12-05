Gilberto Silva agrees to convince Arsenal to sign England star

Arsenal idol Gilberto Silva is a fan of the England star, Jude Bellingham and he has agreed to speak to the Gunners to sign him.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been in incredible form for club and country and is shining at the current World Cup in Qatar.

He put in a stunning performance against Senegal last night as England defeated the Africans to reach the next round of the competition.

After his superb performance in the match the ex-Arsenal man posted on social media via The Daily Mail:

‘Jude Bellingham reminds me of someone #ENGvsSEN #WorldCup2022 #WhatAPlayer’, accompanied with a thinking emoji.

A fan responded: ‘Have a word with Edu‘.

And he replied with a thumbs-up emoji suggesting that he has accepted the challenge to convince Arsenal to buy the former Birmingham City man.

Just Arsenal Says

Bellingham is one of the best players around now and he clearly has the talent to deliver top-level football for us.

The midfielder will change clubs soon, but it is hard to be convinced we can win the race for his signature considering the quality of clubs interested in a move for him.

However, as one of the top English clubs, we have to try to sign him at least and see if we can succeed.