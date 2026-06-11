Gilberto Silva backs Arsenal man to keep scoring at World Cup

Gabriel is one of the main reasons Arsenal score so many goals from set pieces, with the defender knowing exactly when to arrive in the box and attack crosses. Gilberto Silva believes that ability could also help Brazil at the World Cup.

The Arsenal man is expected to be a starter for the Brazilian national team during the World Cup, as he has become one of their key players.

Set piece influence and international importance

The defender has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and has continued to improve at Arsenal, where he has formed an impressive partnership with William Saliba at the back. The pair have become one of the strongest defensive partnerships in world football, and Gabriel will now hope to replicate his club form for Brazil and possibly help them win the World Cup.

The Gunners will be keen for him to return from the competition fit, but Gilberto is focused on how he will perform for his country and believes the defender can also contribute goals from set pieces during the tournament.

Gilberto Silva on Gabriel threat

He told Mirror Football: “It is fantastic to see them do so well this season under Mikel Arteta and I am sure there is more to come. I think there will be set-pieces at the tournament and you have seen Arsenal be very effective with that in the Premier League.

“Gabriel has been a big part of that in defence and attack. Arsenal have two great centre-backs, and one is Brazilian so we are very lucky.”

Gilberto’s remarks underline the importance of Arsenal’s set-piece threat and how Gabriel’s timing and aerial ability could translate effectively onto the international stage. His comments reflect confidence in Brazil’s defensive options heading into the World Cup, while also highlighting Arsenal’s influence on players performing at elite level.

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