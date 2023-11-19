Gilberto Silva confirms Arsenal’s plans for Thomas Partey

It appears that Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has confirmed the club’s intention to sign a new midfielder due to Thomas Partey’s ongoing injury issues.
Initially, the Gunners had hoped for a better fitness record from Partey this season, leading them to retain him. However, the Ghanaian midfielder has faced at least two different injuries that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks.
Now, Arsenal is reportedly looking to offload Partey and actively seeking a replacement to support Declan Rice in the midfield. While the specific player they are targeting remains unclear, Gilberto’s comments strongly suggest the club’s genuine interest in signing a new midfielder.
He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:
“I heard that they were maybe looking for some midfielders especially because of Partey being injured at times.
“I’m not sure if it’s 100 percent going to happen but obviously, they have to be aware that this is a very short window and very specific. You have to be like a fisherman sometimes, to grab the right player that you really need that’s going to help you to win games and to be useful for the rest of the season. Also to improve the way you play.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey has to be replaced if we want to make progress as a club because the Ghanaian is too injury-prone for us to rely on him.
He remains a fine player, but it makes almost no sense if we cannot use him.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
This should have been the plan from in the summer, to sign another powerful midfielder whether Partey stays or not.
Shows Arsenal Management are reactionary as opposed to being proactive, come we can do better than that.
Anyone who fondly and naively imagines Gilberto knows any more than any of us do about Partey leaving, is not thinking straight.
Look at his exact quotes; ”
“I heard that….” Oh, yes?? FROM WHOM EXACTLY? Perhaps MA invited him round to dinner and told him all his future plans!! Then again, ” I’m not sure it is 100% going to happen….”.
So in other words Gilberto knows nothing at all and is simply guessing!!
HARDLY INFORMATION , IS IT!!!
Lol I read that with alot of passion Mr Jon Fox and it made me slightly chuckle.
I do however agree with you. Just old Gilberto Trying to stay relevant and perhaps make some change on the side or something
Maybe looms large in this article
Only in THIS article Sue? I suggest in all seriousness it is prominent in MOST articles.
Bear in mind that, apart from opinion pieces, most articles that claim to KNOW something about what is ACTUALLY happening inside the club, are just whistling in the dark.
Yes, we know what HAS happened and can easily discuss what is already in the public domain.
But as for what is REALLY GOING ON INSIDE THE CLUB CURRENTLY, we are all simply guessing, or trying to present opinions as facts, when they are no such thing.