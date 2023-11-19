Gilberto Silva confirms Arsenal’s plans for Thomas Partey

It appears that Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has confirmed the club’s intention to sign a new midfielder due to Thomas Partey’s ongoing injury issues.

Initially, the Gunners had hoped for a better fitness record from Partey this season, leading them to retain him. However, the Ghanaian midfielder has faced at least two different injuries that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks.

Now, Arsenal is reportedly looking to offload Partey and actively seeking a replacement to support Declan Rice in the midfield. While the specific player they are targeting remains unclear, Gilberto’s comments strongly suggest the club’s genuine interest in signing a new midfielder.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I heard that they were maybe looking for some midfielders especially because of Partey being injured at times.

“I’m not sure if it’s 100 percent going to happen but obviously, they have to be aware that this is a very short window and very specific. You have to be like a fisherman sometimes, to grab the right player that you really need that’s going to help you to win games and to be useful for the rest of the season. Also to improve the way you play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has to be replaced if we want to make progress as a club because the Ghanaian is too injury-prone for us to rely on him.

He remains a fine player, but it makes almost no sense if we cannot use him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…