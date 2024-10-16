Gilberto Silva insists Jesus can offer Arsenal more if he gets some rhythm

Gilberto Silva has come to the defence of Gabriel Jesus as calls for the striker to leave Arsenal grow louder, with some fans demanding a replacement for their number nine.
Critics argue that Jesus has been ineffective on the pitch, prompting Arsenal to monitor several potential strikers. In the summer, the club expressed interest in signing Benjamin Šeško and plans to return for him at the end of this season. Viktor Gyökeres is another striker linked with a move to the Emirates, and if the Gunners secure any of these forwards, Jesus may find it difficult to get playing time.
While it’s hard to find many supporters for Jesus at this moment, Gilberto remains one of them. The Arsenal legend insists that Jesus is struggling due to the lingering effects of his previous injuries.
He needs time and support to get back to his best form at the Emirates. Gilberto said, as quoted by Team Talk:
“Jesus has suffered a lot with injuries and that really gets in the way.
“You break your rhythm and you always have to start over. It’s a huge challenge for any player. But injuries have had a big impact on Jesus’ loss of space, as he was out of action for a long time.
“It also opened up space for Havertz, who played in positions where Jesus would have played. He ended up doing well there. However, as a nine, Jesus has the potential to do more if he’s healthy. But Havertz came in so well that many people didn’t even think about his absences.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has to earn his money and game time on the pitch and if he keeps struggling, we would have no other choice but to replace him.
I would disagree with Silva about Jesus being a striker, a winger perhaps though. He tried that at City with Pep and top class teammates, yet failed to establish himself in the striker role.
Tried with Brazilian team, and also failed there as well as a striker. Even at Arsenal, Havertz is doing the job as a striker that Jesus could not do.
Jesus is a winger, he never was or will be a striker with any productivity. The question is if he is worth keeping beyond this year.
We clearly need to upgrade the striker position and add a player who can rotate and even challenge Havertz, keeping everyone sharp and productive.
Jesus is a backup winger for us, and quite frankly 14 million a year is too much to pay for a backup winger with a dodgy fitness record, who also doesn’t score a lot of goals.
Sorry to disagree with Silva, but there are better players out there for less wages, that would be better options for a backup winger.
Agreed… to talented and quality.
Will come good sooner than later