Gilberto Silva names experienced midfielder to replace Thomas Partey

Gilberto Silva has surprisingly named Manchester United’s Casemiro as a player who would do well at Arsenal.

Despite Manchester United’s overall struggles last season, where they failed to impress in any competition, Silva believes Casemiro would be a good fit for the Gunners.

The Red Devils had a decent 2022/2023 season, earning praise for their strong finish. However, the following term was disappointing, with several top players failing to make a significant impact.

Casemiro, the Brazilian midfielder, was among those who struggled frequently. Nevertheless, Silva thinks Casemiro could be a valuable replacement for Thomas Partey at Arsenal. He argues that it’s unfair to judge United’s players solely on their individual performances, as the team collectively faced challenges throughout the season.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Casemiro could be a good fit for Arsenal, let’s wait and see what happens.

‘It would be very interesting if Thomas Partey left the club. If that spot becomes available then it would be interesting to see Casemiro there, he would bring a very strong and stable option to their midfield.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Casemiro struggled last season and it will be a surprise if any big club would move to sign him.

However, he is 32 and it makes almost no sense for us to sign a player that should be heading to Saudi Arabia.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…