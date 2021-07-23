Gilberto Silva responds to Piers Morgan’s claim on his value to Arsenal

Piers Morgan claims one of Arsenal’s most underrated signings was Gilberto Silva and the humble Brazilian has responded on Twitter.

Silva was a member of the Arsenal “invincible” squad that went through the 2003/2004 season without losing a league game.

The Brazilian is hardly a very vocal player or individual, but he went about his business with effectiveness when he was an Arsenal player.

The midfielder made 170 league appearances for Arsenal between 2002 and 2008 after joining them from Atlético Mineiro.

He left them for Panathinaikos in 2008 after winning the Premier League, reaching the Champions League final in 2006 and winning two FA Cups for the Gunners.

While the likes of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, his teammates at the time, have been hailed as legends, he remains with a relatively low profile.

Morgan, however, believes that the midfielder is one of the most underrated players that Arsenal has had.

The TV show host was asked by Sport Bible on Twitter: “Who’s the most underrated player to have ever played for your club?”

He responded: “This guy: @GilbertoSilva”

Gilberto then responded to him with: “Haha, thank you Piers”

One fan disputed Morgan’s claim by saying: “Emi Martinez? Probably worth triple what the Gooners got for him only a year after he left”

Gilberto humbly responded to him with: “Totally agree with you my friend”