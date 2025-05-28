Gilberto Silva reveals the question Arsenal needs to ask themselves 

Gilberto Silva has followed Arsenal’s progress closely in recent years as the team continues to improve under Mikel Arteta.

The former midfielder has been impressed with the transformation the club has undergone since Arteta took charge. Arsenal have developed into one of the Premier League’s strongest sides and are regularly competing near the top of the table. However, despite all the progress made on the pitch, there is a sense that the club is still falling short of delivering major silverware.

The expectations at Arsenal have grown alongside the performances. After several seasons of pushing for the title and falling just short, supporters and former players alike are urging the current squad to take the final step. There is a belief that the team has what it takes to go all the way, and fans are demanding more after watching them come close without sealing the deal.

Arsenal Must Ask the Tough Questions

The Gunners have consistently delivered strong results against top-six opposition, proving they can compete with the best. Yet the ultimate prize has remained elusive, and Gilberto believes it’s time the team looks inward.

Speaking to Football365, he said:

“They didn’t get the results. A lot of injured players, which cost them so many points. And I think the question for them now is what do they need to do in order to get there?

“They are so close, but there is a question they need to find the answer, to ask themselves.

‘What else do we need to do more and much better that the others did and we didn’t?’”

Gilberto, who was part of Arsenal’s iconic ‘Invincibles’ team, knows what it takes to cross the line. His comments highlight the need for reflection and internal analysis to identify where improvements must be made.

Strong Foundations Are in Place, but More Is Needed

This current group includes some of the finest talents in the country. With a well-drilled squad and a manager with a clear vision, the foundations for success are already in place. However, turning potential into titles requires not just consistency, but also resilience, depth, and the ability to respond to setbacks.

If Arsenal can address the key issues Gilberto pointed out, then the long wait for major trophies might soon be over.

