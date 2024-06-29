Gilberto Silva tips Brazilian superstar to shine at Arsenal

Gilberto Silva has named Neymar as one player he would love to watch in an Arsenal shirt.

Neymar recently concluded his European adventure by moving to Al Hilal from PSG. The Brazilian had a successful career with Barcelona and PSG on the continent before opting for Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to finish his career.

Despite this move, Neymar continues to showcase impressive performances, leading to speculation that he could be enticed back to Europe by one of its top clubs.

Arsenal, aiming to reclaim the English championship, falls into that category. Neymar’s addition could elevate the team’s stature and gameplay significantly.

Silva, reflecting on this prospect, expressed his admiration for Neymar and highlighted him as a player he would love to see wearing an Arsenal shirt.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I’d love to see Neymar in the Premier League with Arsenal, it would be interesting that’s for sure.

‘It would bring a lot of joy to fans and make the competition even more special. When you look at the Premier League, we want to see the best players in the world and to have him around would be great’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neymar is one of the world’s best players and it is hardly a surprise that he has been tipped to join us.

However, he has gone past his best and we are too big to act as a retirement home for him.

ADMIN COMMENT

