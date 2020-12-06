Gilberto talks about Wenger mistake that is costing Arsenal now

Arsene Wenger spent more than 20 years as the manager of Arsenal before he left them in 2018.

The Frenchman is considered a legend at the Emirates, a stadium that he helped the club to move into.

He made a lot of good decisions, but there are other bad decisions that he made too and one of them is selling Olivier Giroud just before he left, reckons Gilberto Silva.

The club had signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter of 2018 and his arrival would limit the playing time for Giroud and he moved to Chelsea.

The Frenchman has similarly struggled to play at Stamford Bridge, but when he has been given the chance to play, he has been in fine form.

While Arsenal struggles for goals, Giroud scored four goals in his last Champions League game at Sevilla in midweek. He also scored Chelsea’s opening goal against Leeds yesterday, and at 34 years old he has remained a key player for the French national team as well.

Gilberto claims that Arsenal’s current style of play suits Giroud and the Gunners should have kept him.

Speaking on The Invisible Wall Podcast, Gilberto said: “It was a lack of creativity for me, a lack of clear chances, they tried so much crossing.

“In my opinion, Aubameyang is not the best guy in the air, even though he’s scored a few goals, he’s not the best.

“It would be different if Arsenal still had Olivier Giroud who they had in the past.”