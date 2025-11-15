Gilberto wants Arsenal to sign elite La Liga star

Arsenal’s interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has resurfaced, and former midfielder Gilberto Silva has shared a clear opinion on the matter. He believes the Gunners should take the opportunity to sign the Brazilian forward if it becomes available. His comments arrive at a time when Arsenal continue to assess ways to strengthen their attacking depth and maintain their competitiveness across all competitions. Rodrygo had been linked with a summer move to the Emirates, but Arsenal chose not to pursue him at that stage, prioritising other transfer targets who were considered a better fit for their immediate plans.

The club had several attackers on their shortlist, many of whom were ranked higher than Rodrygo during internal discussions. As a result, attention shifted elsewhere, and the Brazilian remained at Real Madrid. This season has been a challenging one for him, and he is currently experiencing a quiet spell at the Spanish club. With Xabi Alonso unable to unlock his full potential in recent months, questions have been raised about his long-term future. If his struggles continue, Rodrygo could be made available, and Arsenal remain one of the sides that have shown interest in his situation.

Gilberto Urges Arsenal to Consider the Opportunity

Gilberto has now commented publicly on the matter. He believes Arsenal would be right to explore the possibility of signing Rodrygo if circumstances allow. His assessment is based on the player’s qualities and the potential benefit he could bring to the squad. Speaking about the attacker, he told Talk Sport, “He’s got the ability to perform not only from the left side but in other positions across the forward line as well. Should Arsenal go in for him? Why not? If he’s not happy and there is an opportunity to increase the strength of the squad, then we can try and get him.”

A Versatile Forward with Room to Grow

Gilberto’s comments highlight Rodrygo’s versatility, something Arsenal have valued heavily in recent years as they seek players capable of operating in multiple attacking roles. His ability to contribute across the front line could offer additional tactical flexibility, while his age means there is still considerable scope for development. Arsenal may have chosen different priorities in the previous transfer window, but shifting circumstances at Real Madrid could mean the option becomes more viable.

