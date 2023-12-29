Gilles Grimandi explains Tottenham’s role in Arsenal missing out on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is one of the world’s best players, and he showcased tremendous promise from his teenage years.

The Frenchman made his breakthrough with the AS Monaco senior side as a teenager, drawing interest from the best clubs across the continent when he was just 17.

One of those clubs was Arsenal, and Arsene Wenger personally visited the attacker in France, even arranging a tour of the Arsenal stadium for Mbappe. However, the move failed to materialize, and former Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has now revealed why they couldn’t secure the deal.

While working on the transfer, Arsenal also had the small matter of a North London derby to prepare for, and they were not in good form during that period.

Grimandi said, as quoted by The Sun:

“We tried to convince him before.

“We met his parents in London who came to the training ground and alongside Arsene and Richard Law we travelled to meet Kylian in the South of France.

“We tried to convince him, but I don’t think it was the best time for us; that meeting took place the day after we’d just lost to Swansea at home in the league, which itself followed a defeat at Old Trafford and I remember we had a big game away just three days later against Tottenham, so the timing was not ideal.

“We tried, and I really don’t think we were far from getting him, but he declined the project and signed a new deal with Monaco.”

Mbappe has become a world-class player and it would have been terrific to have had him in our squad over the last few seasons.

