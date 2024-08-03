Gio officially departs Arsenal. Could we face her in Women’s Champions League qualifiers?

Gio Queiroz’s stint with Arsenal Women has come to an end. The Brazilian has officially departed from the club to pursue her new venture with Atletico Madrid Women in Spain’s Liga F.

So, after a bit of a rough start last season, failing to make the cut for Arsenal’s WSL squad, she ended up joining Madrid CFF in the second half of the season. She had a fantastic time with the Spanish club, making a big impact by scoring nine goals in just 16 appearances. It looks like her impressive performance in the second half of this season has landed her a big transfer opportunity.

Atletico Madrid, convinced that she could make a big impact for them, pushed for her services, landing her a year after she snubbed them. It’s worth noting that during her development years, she had the opportunity to spend some time with the Madrid-based side, so they are quite familiar with her.

Gio hasn’t played much for Arsenal, and it’s clear she hasn’t been in Jonas Eidevall’s plans. We won’t really miss her in terms of seeing her on the pitch, but we do wish her all the best. Arsenal could potentially meet her Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League qualifiers in September, but she should be on the losing side, of course.

With Lina Hurtig’s return from a long absence and Mariona Caldentey’s arrival from Barcelona, Arsenal Women have strengthened their attacking lineup, so there’s no need to worry about anything now is there?

Do you think Arsenal have their sights on anyone else in this transfer window?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….