Giorgio Chiellini, the Italian veteran and former national team captain, has opened up about his actions during the Euro 2020 final two years ago, where he became the villain in England’s defeat.

The veteran admitted that he finds the criticism of his actions “boring” and expressed his regret for the incident involving Bukayo Saka.

In the final, Chiellini infamously dragged back Saka as the young Arsenal star attempted to break free and pose a threat to the Italian side. The Arsenal man would later miss his penalty in the shootout, leading to Italy’s victory in the tournament.

Reflecting on the incident in a recent interview with UEFA, the former Juventus legend initially jokingly apologized, acknowledging the memes that circulated in Italy afterward.

However, Los Angeles FC man also expressed his genuine remorse, particularly for Saka and the English fans. He emphasized that on-field incidents can be joked about, but when it is repeatedly brought up, it becomes tiresome.

Chiellini explained, “I am sorry!… After a little bit of time I was hurt, not for me, for me it doesn’t matter, but I don’t want fans of England or English players like Saka… if something happened on the pitch then it’s something we can have jokes about. One time a fan wants to joke it’s fine but after many times it became boring.”

He further acknowledged Saka’s skills, stating, “For me, it was impossible to reach his speed and his pace, and it’s the only way. I did the mistake in order to get the ball. He was very smart to get the ball past me on the side, it’s the only way to stop him before he took the ball to create a dangerous situation.”

Since the Euro 2020 final, Saka has continued to grow as a player, demonstrating his resilience and determination. He scored his first competitive goal for England soon after the final and had an impressive season with Arsenal, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

Saka’s performances have earned him recognition and admiration from fans and pundits alike. He is already being hailed as one of the best young footballers in world football.

While Euros 2020 was the start of the career for Saka, for Chiellini, it marked the end of his international career, and he reflected on his time with the Italian national team. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country for over 100 games and highlighted the importance of values both on and off the pitch.

As Saka continues to excel on the field, it is clear that he has moved past the disappointment of that night, focusing on his development and future success.

The penalty miss in the Euros, even though a bad experience, would have certainly made the youngster a more mature man.

There’s a common saying: ‘Difficult experiences in life polish a man’. That certainly holds true for Saka, who would now be hoping to star in the 2023/24 Champions League season.

