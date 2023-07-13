Girl Power! Arsenal’s Beth Mead MBE rubs shoulders with Ginger Spice at Silverstone by Michelle

Arsenal’s Beth Mead is unable to be a part of the 23-strong Lionesses squad that are currently training in Australia, ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which kicks off in Australia & New Zealand on 20th July. Beth, who won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament when the Lionesses, captained by Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson, won Euro 2022 last summer. Beth may be unable to join the Lionesses in Oz but she’s managing to keep herself busy, with a recent appearance at the Tennis Championships at Wimbledon and the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

Well yesterday was pretty epic! Thanks so much @f1 & @redbullracing for your hospitality 🏎️🏁 pic.twitter.com/ntQXeO7Ywe — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) July 10, 2023

Beth was spotted rubbing shoulders with many fellow stars at Silverstone, but notably with Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) of the phonomenally successful girl pop band The Spice Girls.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994, were a British pop girl group consisting of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell. They skyrocketed to fame in 1996 with their debut single “Wannabe,” followed by their album “Spice,” selling over 31 million copies worldwide. The group promoted “girl power” and became a cultural phenomenon. They released successful albums, embarked on world tours, and starred in the film “Spice World.” Despite internal conflicts and a hiatus, they reunited for various performances. The Spice Girls remain influential, leaving an indelible mark on pop music and female empowerment.

Arsenal and Lioness star Beth Mead is, in my opinion, an epitome of “Girl Power” in modern day culture, not least of all with the release of her books: Lioness (my journey to glory) and ‘ROAR – A FOOTBALL HERO’S GUIDE TO PLAYING THE SPORT YOU LOVE’.

Girl Power in action Beth! Go Girl!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

