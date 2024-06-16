Girona star becomes the latest striker to be linked to Arsenal

Artem Dovbyk has emerged as the latest striker linked with a move to Arsenal after winning the Golden Boot for Girona in La Liga last season.

The Ukrainian forward has been one of Europe’s standout attackers over the past year, catching the attention of Arsenal’s scouts.

Arsenal aims to bolster their attacking options and may pursue a prolific striker during this transfer window.

Although several potential targets have been associated with the club in recent months, no deals have materialised yet.

As the search continues, a report in The Sun claims that Arsenal has now added Artem Dovbyk to their list of potential signings.

Dovbyk’s impressive tally of 24 goals, which earned him the top scorer award in La Liga, has made him a sought-after player among Europe’s top clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dovbyk did an amazing job at Girona last season and might earn a move to a bigger European club this season.

However, we have to be sure he will fit our team and meet Premier League expectations before pushing on to sign him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…