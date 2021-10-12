Giroud identifies a problem that could stop Arsenal from making progress under Mikel Arteta

Olivier Giroud says not spending as much as their rivals could hinder Arsenal from breaking back inside the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners want a return to the Champions League and they are hopeful that Mikel Arteta can help them achieve them.

They spent around £150m on new signings in the last transfer window as they look to get back inside the European places this season.

However, Chelsea Spent almost £100m on signing just Romelu Lukaku after they won the Champions League last season.

Giroud has played for both clubs and makes the comparison while trying to explain how a lack of spending holds Arsenal back.

The Frenchman insists that the Gunners have a good chance of returning to the top four with Arteta as their manager, however, they might not do that unless they support the Spaniard as much as their other rivals always back their managers.

Asked how long it will be until Arsenal finish in the top four again, Giroud told TalkSport: ‘Wow, that’s a good question! I think Mikel Arteta has got time to come back in the top four.

‘But sometimes the problem is that money plays a huge part in success also.

‘When you see Chelsea after winning the Champions League spend over £80million (£97.5m) on Romelu Lukaku to reinforce the forward line and after spending a lot of millions the year before, I think money plays a huge part.

‘That’s the thing with Arsenal. Maybe they don’t put as much in as their opponents.’