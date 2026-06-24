“Give credit to Ghana” Declan Rice reacts to frustrating England draw

Declan Rice has admitted that Ghana deserve credit after holding the England national football team to a goalless draw at the World Cup last night, with the African side executing a disciplined defensive performance throughout the match.

Ghana, led in midfield by former Arsenal player Thomas Partey, remained compact and organised, frustrating England’s attempts to break them down and limiting clear chances in the final third. Despite England entering the match as favourites due to their recent form, they were unable to find a breakthrough against a well-structured opponent.

The result was seen as a setback for England, who had been expected to secure victory but instead struggled to adapt to Ghana’s defensive shape. The African side nearly snatched a win themselves, underlining the effectiveness of their tactical approach in a tightly contested group match.

Ghana Earn Praise For Defensive Organisation

The match highlighted Ghana’s ability to remain disciplined under pressure, with their defensive structure proving difficult for England to penetrate. Their compact shape forced England into wider areas and reduced the effectiveness of central attacking combinations.

There was also a strong penalty appeal for Ghana during the match, though replays suggested it could have gone either way. Nevertheless, their overall performance earned respect for their organisation and resilience against a top-level opponent.

England now face increased pressure to secure results in their remaining group fixtures, with qualification still within reach but requiring improvement in attacking efficiency. Ghana, meanwhile, will take confidence from their ability to frustrate one of the tournament favourites and maintain their unbeaten position in the group.

Rice Reflects on Stalemate Against Ghana

As reported by Sky Sports, Declan Rice said:

“It’s always difficult when you play against eleven behind the ball.

“Give credit to Ghana, they were very compact. It was tough. They are good players.

“We keep going, we still have a great chance of finishing top of the group. There’s no need to be negative; we need to stay positive.”

Rice acknowledged the difficulty England faced in breaking down a deep defensive block and praised Ghana’s organisation, while also stressing the importance of maintaining confidence within the squad.

England will now turn their attention to their next fixture, where they will look to improve their attacking output and secure a crucial victory to strengthen their position in the group.

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