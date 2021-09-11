“Give him the number 1” Positive fan reaction as Ramsdale keeps a clean sheet

Aaron Ramsdale kept a clean sheet in his first Premier League start as Arsenal beat Norwich City 1-0.
The Gunners had made a losing start to the campaign with three losses from their opening three league matches.
That was the worst start the club’s fans could have imagined after spending more than every Premier League club in the last transfer window.
The Gunners had also not scored a goal before their match against Norwich and headed into the game with a goal difference of -9.
They needed to beat the Canaries who were also on a similar three-game losing streak.
To do that, they had to play better than they have done all season and Mikel Arteta rang the changes to his lineup.
One of the changes he made was naming Ramsdale as his goalkeeper ahead of Bernd Leno.
The former Sheffield United man helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win and the club made a post about his first league start on Twitter.
Fans filled the comments with some positive remarks, with some asking him to become their number one now.
Give him the number 1 if Leno doesnt resign
— Aubameyang The 🐐 (@AFC_Yusuf) September 11, 2021
Arteta to Leno RN pic.twitter.com/0y0wasS001
— Biased Fan (@KleinSternberg) September 11, 2021
He has leadership abilities. We need that in the back
— KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) September 11, 2021
Dare I say it… he looks more composed and better than Leno. Early days but looks very good. Love how he sent Pukki for a sandwich.
— ♠️ AFC BIKER ♠️ (@ARSENALFANUK) September 11, 2021
Mind blowing that he has displaced Leno. Such a calming influence in the back, I can’t see him being replaced anytime soon. Competition is on! 💪
— r/meme or bust (@The_Wengerian) September 11, 2021
I do not see any positive from their performance
Keeper was untested for most of the game
It was against a team we was to beat 7up
Viera a considerable option for me
The perfect result really.
1-0 means players will remained grounded.
Fan expectations are kept low.
Burnley start favourite against us next game.
Ramsdale, Tomi, White get valuable game time. Partey gets back out there. Squad player Niles shows the decision to keep him was right. Two of our direct competitors for top 6 Spurs and Leicester lose. Westham another top 6 competitor draw. Our main striker scores. Willock fails to score fourth game in a row again showing the decision to sell was right.
Back 5 look good already.
Squad depth looking promising and with no Europe we will be fresher than our top 6 competitors
3 DM now Partey Niles and Xhaka.
Pressure eased on youngsters ESR +Martinelli.
Our strike force can only improve.
Strong reserve squad so expect a complete rotation v Wimbledon.
Top 6 by Xmas for sure.
😂 😂 Hilarious post yet again. You are a comedian my friend.
@fairfan
“Fair”assessment Gooner…👍🏿
fairfan, you are a welcome breath of fresh air on this doomster ridden site.
Lots of sensible points! I dissent on top six by Chritmas though; its too soon from where we are. But by May, PERHAPS!
I think you better say that we only lost 3 games this season and will win and draw the remaining matches. We will give Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Tottenham very good fights by drawing or winning them.
If you need either farsighted or nearsighted spectacles, I can sponsor you!
Someone’s naivety has no boundaries!
Ramsdale notably appears more vocal than Leno. 2 difference styles but I feel we need players gearing up the team. He did just that, notably when a free kick was cleared by the wall.
Loud applause and cheering and high fives from the keeper.
Top debut
Also Tomiyasu had a top debut. No question the quality he has and attitude is what we need. A fighter.
Gabriel and White had a good period training together during the international break and that showed today.
I feel we can now see Tierney venture forward without a concern for the defence being exposed too much.
Interesting move for MN in midfield, he did okay like Longoka.
Overall some decent performances on show as the team get to know each other and learn about positioning, movement, timely runs…
Cant expect it all to click in the first match together, I think in this case you look at the individual performances more and definitely a huge positive debut for Ramsdale
(As well as a few others)
@Tom
Well put Gooner…👍🏿