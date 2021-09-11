“Give him the number 1” Positive fan reaction as Ramsdale keeps a clean sheet

Aaron Ramsdale kept a clean sheet in his first Premier League start as Arsenal beat Norwich City 1-0.

The Gunners had made a losing start to the campaign with three losses from their opening three league matches.

That was the worst start the club’s fans could have imagined after spending more than every Premier League club in the last transfer window.

The Gunners had also not scored a goal before their match against Norwich and headed into the game with a goal difference of -9.

They needed to beat the Canaries who were also on a similar three-game losing streak.

To do that, they had to play better than they have done all season and Mikel Arteta rang the changes to his lineup.

One of the changes he made was naming Ramsdale as his goalkeeper ahead of Bernd Leno.

The former Sheffield United man helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win and the club made a post about his first league start on Twitter.

Fans filled the comments with some positive remarks, with some asking him to become their number one now.

Give him the number 1 if Leno doesnt resign — Aubameyang The 🐐 (@AFC_Yusuf) September 11, 2021

Arteta to Leno RN pic.twitter.com/0y0wasS001 — Biased Fan (@KleinSternberg) September 11, 2021

He has leadership abilities. We need that in the back — KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) September 11, 2021

Dare I say it… he looks more composed and better than Leno. Early days but looks very good. Love how he sent Pukki for a sandwich. — ♠️ AFC BIKER ♠️ (@ARSENALFANUK) September 11, 2021