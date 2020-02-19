Given Arsenal’s improvement, do we still need a summer clearout?

Arteta to totally overhaul the team in the summer; yes or no? by Lagos Gooner
Good morning once again to everybody around the globe. Today, I want to bring, for your reading pleasure, an argument that ensued between me and a friend of mine. My friend, who sees nothing good in this current set of Arsenal players despite their recent resurgence, thinks it will do Arsenal a lot of good to let go as many as twelve first team players in the summer. I, on the other hand, believe these players are not as bad some people paint them to be; they just need a reason to be motivated for the club.
My friend’s argument: “Arsenal has been struggling with mediocre players for a while now. The only time we had players who can be qualified as world class players was during the era of the Invincibles. Ever since we moved away from the Highbury, we have been struggling to attract world class players.
“Fine, in some instances, we have been able to attract world class talents like Santi Cazorla, Tomas Rosicky and even in recent times we have signed world class players like Alexis Sanchez and Pierre Aubameyang. But despite these players I mentioned, we have not been able to win major laurels in football. Why is this so? Because after signing one or two world class players, we compliment them with players who should never play for Arsenal.
“When we have just two or three world class players in a team of eleven players, how do you expect the team to fare well? These world class players will try their best to lift the team but then the ones who don’t know how to play for a team like Arsenal, would thwart their efforts. I feel sorry seeing the likes of Aubameyang struggling to move the team forward, while the likes of Mustafi end up destroying his efforts by making silly defensive mistakes at the back. My friend, we need to start signing players that are of Arsenal quality and do away with the likes of Xhaka, Mustafi and their likes.”
My Argument: “Arsenal may not have world class players, but we have players that can be drilled to play effectively. A team like Liverpool has maybe two world class players, but the whole team contributes to making Liverpool tick. Every time a new manager gets appointed, what everybody starts saying is “let us give him time to build his own team.” I am not against building a team, but while building the team, the manager should realize that he has a team of good players who just need to be drilled and grilled to effectiveness.
Building a new team takes time and that time is what Arsenal cannot really afford at this period. We have fallen from grace to grass in recent times and the earlier we start turning players into machines, the better for us. In the summer, we could add one or two more extra good players, and then we try to build an effective team with both the old players in the club and the new players. What I am trying to say in essence, is that given the improvement already under Arteta, we don’t need to totally overhaul the team completely.
Who is right and who is wrong between my friend and I?
We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
We need to move on players on high wages if we don’t get Champions League next season
@ Francis
Why worry about what players are earning?….its not like their wages come from your pocket. You not gonna be getting a share of the profits made from such sales either. So whats your problem?
I agree we need a clear out but more importantly we need to hang on to our best players,first of all we need to raise money to buy new players but when everyone is fit we will have too many CB,s,most players on loan will definitely be sold but when it comes to buying new players we need to go for quality over quantity.
People forget we have the worst midfield in EPL, thats xhaka, guenduozi and toreira but we will never accept that… Our midfield is a biggest weakness period
Completely agree. Replacing that many players would not only take a lot of time getting players to gel and turn into an effective unit. An even greater risk would be that some players are not compatible and we would need to reshuffle again in a years time. Only the agents would win.
We have a good enough squad once our full backs are fit again, maybe with the exception of a world class 8. Xhaka is a better 6, Torreira is more of a 6 as well as passing range and vision limited and Guendouzi has some growing up to do and lacks passing accuracy and reading of the game. Ceballos lacks engine and defensive steel.
Obviously if players leave, we need to replace and Luiz and Sokratis are not getting younger. Smith-Rowe on the other hand is too young to be a credible Ozil back-up and Willock is very good but maybe lacking the creative edge a little.
Laca is going through a confidence crisis like most striker occasionally do and Pepe was always going to need a season to adapt.
With a clear-cut, all the work Arteta has put into changing the mindset of the team and establishing a fast passing, high pressing philosophy where both wingers act as secondary strikers would be for nothing and work would have to start again next year, hindered by more divas.
One it all depends on if arsenal can finish 4 or 5 by that the owner of the club can release the 261.5m they have for mike ateta to spend
We truly need a world class attacking midfielder, let these new loaned player leave and buy one too top class cb, upermencarno, has to be signed he’ll be our van dyke . Noir sure why we wasted money on a injured right back, or a c.b that’s playing in the under23’s, but there you go. I like the sound of this David player from gent. 20goal and 11 assists so far this season, playing attacking midfield. We need that kind of player. Yes we need to get rid of five six first team players and replace them with some real guttsy class players.
Liverpool has as minimum 5 wc players in Alisson, van Dyck, Alexander Arnold, sane and Salah. And u could also agree firminho.
Then u have very good and funcional players in Robertson, lovren and wynaldum, etc