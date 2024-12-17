Glasner expects a tough Arsenal challenge despite the Gunners’ last two league results

Arsenal’s recent struggles might have some people questioning their quality, but Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner isn’t one of them. Ahead of their Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash, Glasner expressed his belief that despite Arsenal’s recent results, they are still one of the top clubs in world football and will be a tough opponent for his team.

Palace have been showing positive signs recently after a slow start to the season, and they are eager to progress to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup. However, they are fully aware of the challenge that awaits them at Arsenal, who, despite their poor form in the league, still boast a squad filled with quality players. Glasner is confident that Arsenal’s slump is temporary, especially with key players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka returning to fitness.

As Glasner told the Palace website:

“They’re playing really well, they struggled a little bit several weeks ago but now they have injured players coming back, especially Ødegaard and Saka, their form got better and better, although maybe the last two results don’t show this. But I also watched the Champions League game against Monaco, and Monaco is a very good squad but they had no chance there.”

His assessment of Arsenal reflects a smart approach to the game — recognising their quality and not underestimating them due to their recent league results. For Arsenal, the pressure is mounting, and there’s little room for error if they are to win this match. This is a must-win for Arteta’s side, who need to regain their confidence and progress in the competition to lift the spirits of the fans.

Underestimating Palace or allowing the current form to affect their mindset could prove disastrous for Arsenal, as Glasner rightly points out. The Gunners need to demonstrate their quality once more to secure a vital victory.

