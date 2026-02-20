Glen Hoddle calls out Saka after his post-Wolves interview

Glen Hoddle expressed his dissatisfaction with Bukayo Saka’s reaction during a post-match interview following Arsenal’s draw with Wolves. The England international was selected to speak to the press after the Gunners failed to secure a victory, and he provided an honest assessment of the dressing room. Saka noted that the atmosphere among his teammates was flat, but he insisted that the pressure was not adversely affecting them.

While the interview was straightforward and sincere, many Arsenal supporters were disappointed with the team’s inability to win. The result represented a setback, and Hoddle felt that Saka’s body language did not reflect the seriousness of dropping two crucial points. The former player believes that leaders on the pitch must convey determination and urgency, particularly after unexpected results.

Hoddle Critiques Saka’s Demeanour

Hoddle reviewed the interview and highlighted that, although Saka was honest in admitting that the team needed to improve, his demeanour appeared subdued. According to the Metro, he said, “That’s interesting, that, because he was the skipper tonight.

‘For me, he was very honest, very honest there saying they need to do better… blah blah blah. But his demeanour for me wasn’t right.

‘Your demeanour needs to be a little bit more up, he was very flat, very flat.’”

The comments underscore Hoddle’s expectation that key players, particularly those entrusted with leadership responsibilities, must display energy and positivity even in challenging circumstances.

The Importance of Leadership

For Arsenal, maintaining morale and projecting confidence is crucial as they aim to secure the Premier League title. Players such as Saka are central to setting the tone within the squad, and their reactions can influence both teammates and supporters. Hoddle’s critique highlights the significance of visible leadership and composure in high-pressure situations, reinforcing the idea that how players carry themselves off the pitch can be as impactful as their performance on it.