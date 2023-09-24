Glen Hoddle insists Tottenham outshined Arsenal in the second half

Glen Hoddle has provided his analysis of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham this afternoon, emphasising that the Gunners were clearly outperformed in the latter part of the match.

Tottenham proved to be a formidable force, making life difficult for Mikel Arteta’s team, who found themselves unable to secure a victory against their local rivals.

Despite the absence of Harry Kane, Spurs have enjoyed a promising start to the season, a fact that was evident throughout the game. The Lilywhites managed to hold their own against Arteta’s men in most aspects of the match, while the pressure seemed to get the best of the Gunners in the second half, especially after losing Declan Rice.

Following Rice’s departure from the match, Arsenal encountered significant difficulties in their pursuit of a win, ultimately settling for a draw. Hoddle maintains that it was Tottenham who displayed superior performance in the second half.

He said on Premier League productions:

“Spurs controlled the second half. Arsenal were very disappointing in the second half but Spurs showed a lot of character. They showed they’re the real deal, going across there and getting a point in the manner they did.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spurs will feel they deserved the point and we truly let them impress in the fixture. We were far below the level fans expected and have to make things better in our next game.