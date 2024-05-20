‘Global Football Week’ Arsenal head to Melbourne to face Australian A-League Allstars Women

Arsenal Women finished off their 2023-24 campaign in style on Saturday, with a resounding 5-0 victory, over Brighton, at Meadow Park. Our Gunners season included a Conti League Cup win (over Chelsea) and a 3rd place finish in the Women’s Super League (WSL), behind winners Chelsea and runners-up Man City.

Arsenal Women finishing 3rd in the WSL ensures they can enter Round 1 qualifying stages of the Women’s Champions 2024-25. Our Gunners, of course, reached this stage last season but failed to qualify to the next round. Hopefully we can go all the way next year Gooners!

But Arsenal Women don’t have time to even digest that as they will be heading to Melbourne, Australia now, to face the A-League Allstars Women.

This is a clash that will draw big numbers to one of Melbourne’s iconic stadium’s, Marvel Stadium, which was one of the main venues for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Arsenal will be part of a two game clash, in what is being described as “Global football week” in Melbourne, where Newcastle United will also play against some of Australia’s A-league men’s best too.

Match details:

Arsenal Women v A League Allstars Women

Date: Friday 24th May

Friday 24th May Kick Off: 8:05pm (AEST), 10:05 (GMT)

8:05pm (AEST), 10:05 (GMT) Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

We’re heading to Melbourne in May 🇦🇺 Listen to @kyracooneyx, @stephcatley and @caitlinfoord and grab your tickets today 🫡 We can’t wait to see you out there 👋 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 30, 2024

Arsenal Women are renowned for their huge fan following, be it home or away, but how many will head all the way to Melbourne, Australia this week?

For sure Arsenal have a big Austalian following, given that we have 3 of their Matilda’ icons at the club. We’ll have our Just Arsenal writer, Daisy Mae, at Arsenal open training sessions and the main event – so look out for updates from our writer on the ground in Melbourne!

Are any of you planning to head down-under Gooners?

Michelle M

