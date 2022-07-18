Gnabry reveals why he snubbed Arsenal to sign a new Bayern deal

Serge Gnabry had Arsenal fans dreaming about his return to the club when he refused to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich from the end of last season.

The attacker had been on the books of the Gunners during the start of his professional career, but he blossomed after he moved to Germany.

In 2020, with matches behind closed doors because of the covid pandemic, they won the Champions League and several other trophies. But fans were not in the stands.

Gnabry has now broken Arsenal’s heart by extending his contract with Bayern Munich.

He reveals in an interview with the club’s website that he decided to stay because he wants to win trophies again in front of the fans.

“I want to stay at Bayern, win everything here again and experience something – above all the Champions League again,” the winger told Bayern’s website.

“Celebrating titles, but this time with our fans. It’s something special because I can play here with my friends at the highest level. I certainly wouldn’t experience that at any other club. I want to experience great moments here again – and not somewhere else. The hunger for big titles doesn’t go away.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bringing Gnabry back to the Emirates was an ambitious move by us and it was going to take a lot.

It is not such a surprise that he has chosen to remain in Germany considering the success he has achieved with Bayern.

We can now turn our attention toward other achievable targets.