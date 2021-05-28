“Go and buy him, do not mess around” Arsenal urged not to miss out on South American

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to complete the transfer of Emi Buendia after the club became linked with the Argentinean.

Buendia has just helped Norwich City return to the Premier League after one season back in the Championship.

The midfielder was named the Championship Player of the Season because of his brilliant form for Daniel Farke’s side.

A return to the Premier League should see him remain with them as they try to spend more time in England’s top flight.

However, every player wants to play at the top teams and that is the case with Buendia and this could make a move to Arsenal easier for the Gunners to pull off.

The Gunners have, however, bungled their pursuit of transfer targets before now.

Campbell says they cannot afford to mess up making Buendia their player and has urged them to go all out and sign him for Norwich’s reported asking price.

When asked by Football Insider if the Gunners should splash £30million-plus on Buendia, Campbell said: “Get it done.

“Go and buy him, do not mess around. I don’t want us to mess around with this one.

“He is a brilliant player who can score and create. He already has Premier League experience and I thought he did very well. He just did not have a team around him that was strong enough.

“Arsenal need to sort out the top end of the pitch. Buendia is young enough and good enough so I do not want to see any messing around.

“£30million? Brilliant. Listen, just pay it. You’ve got to pay for the best Championship players. Norwich want some bang for their buck. Premier League clubs know they have to pay a premium on Championship players sometimes. Let’s get him in early.”