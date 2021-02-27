“Go away, get minutes, prove yourself” Arsenal urged to sell attacker on one condition

Kevin Campbell supports the idea of Arsenal selling Reiss Nelson, but he thinks the Gunners need to add a buy-back clause in any move taking the attacker away from the club.

Nelson has been one casualty of Mikel Arteta looking for success at the Emirates this season.

The attacker looked to have broken into the first team after spending the previous campaign on loan at Hoffenheim.

However, he has struggled for a playing time in this campaign and that has affected his development.

There have been talks of Arsenal cashing in on him when the transfer window reopens and Campbell doesn’t think it is a bad idea.

However, he believes the Englishman might leave unfinished business behind at the club and he has urged them to add a buy-back clause in any move that takes him away from the Emirates.

He says Nelson should be thinking about leaving to prove why he is good enough to start for the Gunners so that they can buy him back.

Campbell told Football Insider: “Reiss Nelson is 21 now.

“Going out on loan is difficult because there is so many players ahead of him right now. For me, he has got to play football and realistically he is not going to get that regularly at Arsenal.

“I would love the club to do a deal where we sell him but we have first refusal on him after, because he knows the Arsenal way.

“Getting game time is very difficult right now during this rebuild. Go away, get minutes, prove yourself and if we like what we see we will bring you back. That would not be a problem because he would have 100/200 games under his belt.”