“Go bang and win seven in a row.” Merson thinks Arsenal’s draw at Chelsea is a setback

After Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea, Paul Merson shared his views on the Gunners’ position in the title race, emphasising that they now need to find a way to win consistently if they hope to keep pace with the league leaders. Merson watched the tightly contested London derby, where Mikel Arteta’s side missed an opportunity to narrow the gap at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal’s performance has been inconsistent in recent weeks, and they were looking to secure a statement win at Stamford Bridge to build momentum. With Liverpool enjoying an impressive season and maintaining an edge at the top, the pressure on Arsenal to close the points gap has only intensified. Meanwhile, although Manchester City hasn’t been at their best, they remain a significant threat. A win over Chelsea could have given Arsenal a solid footing in the title race, but the draw instead places more pressure on Arteta’s men to perform steadily going forward.

Merson highlighted this pressure during his post-match commentary on Sky Sports, where he urged the Gunners to use the international break to regroup and come back stronger. “Chelsea is not an easy place to come, it is not a great result for Arsenal, who now need to kick on and go bang and win seven in a row after the international break,”

If Arsenal wants to remain serious contenders for the Premier League title, they’ll need to find consistency immediately. Arteta’s team has demonstrated the quality to compete with top clubs, but they must now translate that quality into consistent victories. The team’s recent struggles to close out games with a win reveal areas to work on, particularly in maintaining defensive strength under pressure. This upcoming stretch of fixtures after the international break will be critical, testing Arsenal’s resolve and resilience.

A strong response, as Merson suggests, could prove pivotal in rekindling Arsenal’s hopes of challenging for the title.

