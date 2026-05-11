“Go down in folklore” Gary Neville instant reaction to controversial Arsenal win

Gary Neville has reacted to Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham and believes the result could become one of the defining moments of their Premier League title-winning campaign if they go on to secure the trophy.

The Gunners have worked tirelessly throughout the season to remain at the top of the table, and many observers viewed the West Ham fixture as one of the toughest remaining tests in their final three league matches. Arsenal entered the contest under significant pressure, knowing any dropped points could seriously damage their hopes of becoming champions of England.

Arsenal survive tense West Ham encounter

The match proved to be as difficult as expected, with West Ham pushing Arsenal throughout the contest and coming close to securing a late equaliser. The home side thought they had rescued a point dramatically, only for the goal to be disallowed after a foul on David Raya was identified in the build-up.

The decision sparked debate, but Arsenal ultimately benefited from the intervention and held on to claim all three points. Raya also produced an important save during the game, helping preserve the narrow advantage provided by Leandro Trossard’s winning goal.

Overall, it was one of Arsenal’s most demanding matches in recent weeks, with fine margins once again playing a major role in the outcome. The victory ensured Mikel Arteta’s side maintained control of their title ambitions heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Neville highlights importance of result

As reported by Metro Sports, Neville believes the dramatic nature of the win could become symbolic if Arsenal eventually lift the Premier League trophy.

“This is one of those moments where Arsenal might think their name is on the trophy.

“The drama… if Arsenal are going to go on and win a title, this is the half. This is the game that will go down in folklore.”

Neville’s comments reflect the significance of grinding out difficult victories during title races, particularly in matches where the outcome could easily have gone the other way. Arsenal will now hope the result proves to be a decisive turning point in their pursuit of domestic success this season.

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