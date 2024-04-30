Go for it Arteta – Sesko looks like the perfect fit for Arsenal at a bargain price this summer

Should Arsenal target Sesko?

Benjamin Sesko has reportedly got a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig, and with the 20-year-old striker catching the eye of a lot of people in recent years, should Arsenal think about pouncing on the opportunity to sign the young striker in the summer?

Sesko is an incredible talent and at just 20-years-old, it’s clear to see he’s got a big future ahead of him. Starting off his professional career under the Red Bull umbrella at RB Salzburg, Sesko began to catch the eye of football lovers and pundits all over the world. Playing a huge part in The UEFA Euro’s Qualification for this year where he helped Slovenia qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2000.

Last summer it was rumoured that Manchester United were interested in the striker, and when Austrian Ralf Rangnick was at the helm, it was said he was very keen on bringing him to England but was seen as too big of a risk due to age and such. But 2 season’s on, he’s proved why the Red Bull umbrella chose to keep him within the family and sold him to RB Leipzig to help him progress before they sell him for a much bigger fee.

It’s being reported that he was a 43 Million pound release clause and when you look at players like Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney, whose price tags are looking on the higher side of life, he seems like a bargain and a player that we should definitely be looking into.

Sesko is a young a fast striker, he plays as an out and out striker but also likes to get back and get involved with build up play. He’s 195cm tall and with that comes the ability to get high and head the ball, which he excels in. He’s very good at finding a player with through balls and picks out passes that many wouldn’t even see.

His finishing Is outstanding, he’s very strong for a tall and lanky lad and manages to hold his own to those more experienced than him. Scoring 11 goals and 2 assists in the Bundesliga this season and 2 goals in the Champions League, which for a player of his age, is a great output.

Of course he comes with his cons, as well as the positives. He’s still very young and coming into a team that is already pretty young and inexperienced, that comes with a lot of pressure, especially when you’re the one expected to score. Playing in a league like the Premier League and at a big club like Arsenal at 20-years-old is a big task and it might take a bit more time then we want to give for him to get properly going.

Do I think we should sign him? Personally, yes. I think he would be a great fit, and for that price, it’s hard to say no, but of course it depends on Arteta, the club and what vision they have for the new season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae