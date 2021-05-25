Goal machine makes a come and get me plea to Arsenal

Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, has again reiterated his desire to play for Arsenal because he is a Gooner.

The Nigerian was in blistering goal-scoring form in the just-concluded campaign and scored 35 goals in 41 competitive games.

He seems to have hit top form and now might be the best time for him to join a top European side.

Arsenal faces uncertainty over the future of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette with both players set to leave or sign new deals.

The Gunners have also promoted Folarin Balogun to the first team which means Arteta will have a surplus of attacking talents.

However, no current Arsenal striker, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as much as Onuachu in the just-concluded campaign.

The Nigerian says in a recent interview that he dreams of playing for the Gunners because he supports the club.

He also said he has tailored his game to make him fit into how the Gunners play, but he is focused on shinning for his current team for now.

He told Walfoot: “Arsenal is the club of my dreams. It is the club that I support, that I like to watch and whose style of play I like. However, I am still in Belgium and I am still a player of Genk”