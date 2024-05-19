Goalkeeper D’Angelo from Arsenal to Aston Villa Women in ‘swap’ move for van Domselaar?

We were recently curious about Sabrina D’Angelo’s future, especially with Arsenal’s interest in signing Aston Villa keeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Domselaar, a 24-year-old Dutch international goalie, has been making waves in the women’s football world. She quickly rose through the ranks and solidified her position as the Netherlands’ first choice, in great fashion at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023..

Many believe than van Domselaar will be a strong competitor for Manuela Zinsberger’s starting spot once Arsenal bring her on board. D’Angelo’s contract expires this summer, and the 31 year old Canadian international played the final game of the season yesterday, for Arsenal, keeping a clean sheet for the team, against Brighton, before making her exit from the club.

So, where might D’Angelo end up moving to? According to the BBC’s Emma Sanders, it’s possible that the Canadian might transfer to Villa. Domselaar’s departure from the WSL side is imminent, and rumours suggest that their resurgent goalie Anna Leat may also be departing. They are therefore interested in signing Sabrina D’Angelo on a free transfer, as they’re looking for a shot-stopper they can count on.

Of D’Angelo’s future, Sanders tweeted: “Believe Aston Villa is a potential destination for Sabrina D’Angelo. Villa’s Anna Leat could leave the club, while Arsenal are obviously hoping to sign Villa’s Daphne van Domselaar for a fee. Lots of ‘ifs”

If D’Angelo moves to Villa, she’ll re-link up with former Gunner Noelle Maritz, who joined Villa in the winter, as well as Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs, and defender Anna Patten.

It would be nice to see Sabs stay in the WSL, don’t you think Gooners?

Michelle M

