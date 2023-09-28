Goals and assists galore for our Arsenal Women on international duty by Daisie

Tuesday was a busy night for our International Arsenal Women, that saw eleven of our Gunners grace the pitch for their national sides, with plenty of action, goals and assists, our Arsenal Women come back home in fine form for the upcoming Women’s Super League season, with no niggling injuries reported.

Irish international Katie McCabe was again on the score sheet for Ireland as they beat Hungry in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. After just 18 minutes in and a strong start from Ireland, McCabe whipped in an outrageous cross, that landed pinpoint on the head of fellow Ireland international, Caitlin Hayes’, putting Ireland up 1-0 in front. In the 42nd minute, while her teammates were appealing for the penalty, the ball landed at the feet of our number 15 and she fired a shot, almost 30 yards out, into the top right-hand corner of the Hungarian’s net. Finishing the game with a goal and an assist, playing a full 90 minutes for her country, Ireland walked away 4-0 winners.

New signing and England international Alessia Russo was brought back into the England side to face off against fellow Arsenal Women’s teammate and Netherlands international, Victoria Pelova. After going down 1-0 in the 34th minute, Arsenal’s striker Russo got England back into the game, chipping the Netherlands keeper with a looping ball that found the top right-hand corner of the net. Pelova played 77 minutes and was a standout player for the Netherlands and helped her country walk away with all three points, making Group A a group to watch.

Norway international Frida Maanum played a full 90 minutes and picked up a goal and an assist in their 3-2 defeat to Portugal. Maanum who opened the scoring with a beautiful goal from the edge of the box, beating the Portuguese keeper and finding the top-right hand corner of the net, putting Norway 1-0 up. In the second half Maanum made the perfect through ball pass to fellow Norway international Elisabeth Terland, who put the ball in the back of the net to level the game up 2-2. Unfortunately, Portugal were awarded a late penalty and ended up walking away with all three points and the game ended 3-2.

Arsenal Women’s new signing and Canadian international Cloe Lacasse was heavily involved in their 2-1 win over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship on Tuesday night. After Jamaica got a goal early that put them in front, it took just 6 minutes for Lacasse to equalise for Canada, scoring a header from a set-piece corner, showing great composure and getting her country back into the game. Lacasse’s Canada walked away winners after a late extra time goal from fellow Canadian Teammate and WSL opponent Adriana Leon. Arsenal Women goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo made the bench but didn’t get any minutes.

Daisie Mae

