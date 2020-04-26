Goals/Skills Video: Would Wolves unsung hero be perfect for Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota this summer, and I for one would be delighted to see him in our famous jersey.

The Portuguese has been in-and-out of the starting line-up for Wolves this term, with a number of team-mates fetching plenty of headlines, but Jota himself deserves plenty of praise.

The 23 year-old has notched up nine goals in the Europa League alone this term, as well as six in the Premier League, but is regularly rotated.

Jota is more than just a goalscorer however, and as you will see highlighted below, he has a number of tricks up his sleeve, and even ran Manchester United ragged both times they came up against each other this term.

At only 23 years-of-age he very much has his best years ahead of him if we could persuade Wolves to do business, and considering how sparingly he has been utilised, I wouldn’t imagine it would be too difficult to land him.

Should Arsenal make Jota a priority signing? Could he be a key player for our club in the coming years?

Patrick