Goals/Skills Video: Would Wolves unsung hero be perfect for Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota this summer, and I for one would be delighted to see him in our famous jersey.
The Portuguese has been in-and-out of the starting line-up for Wolves this term, with a number of team-mates fetching plenty of headlines, but Jota himself deserves plenty of praise.
The 23 year-old has notched up nine goals in the Europa League alone this term, as well as six in the Premier League, but is regularly rotated.
Jota is more than just a goalscorer however, and as you will see highlighted below, he has a number of tricks up his sleeve, and even ran Manchester United ragged both times they came up against each other this term.
At only 23 years-of-age he very much has his best years ahead of him if we could persuade Wolves to do business, and considering how sparingly he has been utilised, I wouldn’t imagine it would be too difficult to land him.
Should Arsenal make Jota a priority signing? Could he be a key player for our club in the coming years?
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I would prefer Arsenal had signed the Wolves manager. He has made stars out of average players. Unfortunately Arteta has struggled to improve the star studded Arsenal squad and has the team in 9th place. 🙁