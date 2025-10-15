Mikel Merino continued his outstanding run of form by scoring twice as Spain eased past Bulgaria, taking another significant step toward qualification for next year’s World Cup. Spain have been one of the most dominant sides in the qualifying campaign so far and are widely regarded as potential contenders to lift the trophy once the tournament begins.

Merino’s performances have been particularly eye-catching, as he has developed into one of Spain’s most reliable goal contributors. The midfielder’s ability to time his runs into the box and finish with composure has added a new dimension to Spain’s attack, making him a key figure in their pursuit of qualification.

Merino’s Record-Breaking Contribution

The Arsenal man’s brace against Bulgaria further underlined his growing influence. According to Sports Mole, his goals mean he is now the only Spanish midfielder to have scored at least five goals in a World Cup qualifying campaign since Isco and David Silva achieved the same feat during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. This statistic highlights just how exceptional Merino’s form has been, especially considering Spain’s long history of producing technically gifted midfielders.

At club level, Merino has also shown impressive versatility. Deployed at times as a striker for Arsenal last season, he has continued to occupy more advanced roles under Mikel Arteta this term. That experience appears to have sharpened his instincts in front of goal, allowing him to find scoring opportunities more frequently than traditional midfielders typically do. His intelligent movement and calmness under pressure make him a valuable asset for both his club and his country.

Arsenal’s Potential Gain

Arsenal will undoubtedly be encouraged by Merino’s international form. With Viktor Gyökeres currently struggling to find his rhythm in front of goal, Merino’s ability to contribute from midfield could prove vital as the Gunners aim to maintain their strong start to the season. His recent performances suggest he is capable of stepping up in decisive moments, providing both goals and leadership when it matters most.

As the World Cup qualifiers draw to a close, all eyes will be on how many more goals Merino can add to his tally. If he continues at this pace, he could enter the tournament as one of Spain’s most important players, carrying his prolific touch onto football’s biggest stage.

