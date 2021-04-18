“God help Arsenal going forward” Keane blasts Arteta’s men

Roy Keane has blasted Arsenal after they missed the chance to close in on the Premier League’s top six this afternoon.

The Gunners faced struggling Fulham and needed to win to keep their slim hopes of ending this campaign in the European places alive.

Mikel Arteta’s team couldn’t find a way past the relegation-threatened fellow Londoners even though they have won their last two games away from home.

Fulham eventually took the lead just before the hour mark and defended it solidly.

It took Arsenal until the 97th minute to finally break down their visitors to get a goal after the ball fell kindly to Eddie Nketiah in a packed Fulham penalty box.

Arsenal may have earned a point, but it does their chances of achieving their European goals no good and Keane says it wasn’t that Fulham was better, Arsenal was just terrible.

‘I didn’t think Fulham deserved too much more from the game. They were poor, they’re fighting for their lives’, Keane told Sky Sports via Mail Sport.

‘But the lack of quality from both teams, it was dreadful. Arsenal were even worse. God help Arsenal going forward.

‘I thought they were shocking, dreadful, no quality. My goodness, Arsenal.’