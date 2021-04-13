‘Going nowhere near Arsenal’ – Former team-mate rules out switch

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard will not be welcomed at Arsenal Football club.

The 28 year-old has been rejuvenated since leaving the Red Devils on loan in January to join West Ham, scoring eight goals and assisting four in only nine Premier League outings.

His future has been a strong talking point in recent weeks, with his interest growing following his performances, and the Gunners have been amongst those strongest linked.

Rio Ferdinand cannot see our fans welcoming Lingard to the club however, going as far as to say that we ‘would rip the place apart.

“Yeah but you know what they [Arsenal fans] wouldn’t have him there,” he told his FIVE YouTube channel.

“The way he moonwalked off that pitch once, they wouldn’t have it. The fans would rip the place apart. He disrespected the Emirates in a way that hadn’t been seen.

“Listen West Ham will have a fight to get him by the way because I think other teams are going to be like: ‘Listen, we want him!’

“He’s not going to go to Arsenal over West Ham, obviously but there will be other teams. He ain’t going nowhere near Arsenal.”

I don’t think the same however. Lingard is an England international, and while Rio may have seen what he did as disrespectful to our club, if a player can improve our side than he can’t be overlooked.

Arsenal are not in the position to turn down players on sentimental values, and I personally don’t feel any anger towards Lingard for his antics in the moment.

Would any of you say you hated Lingard? Would he not be welcome at the Emirates?

Patrick