‘Going to see the man version’ – Imminent Arsenal signing ready to explode

Trevor Sinclair has claimed that he is disappointed to see Manchester City selling Gabriel Jesus, claiming that Arsenal will showcase the ‘man version’ of the forward.

Sinclair spent four years at the Etihad up until 2007, and is regularly passing comment on his former side, and he admits that he isn’t happy with Jesus’s imminent departure, but admits to being ‘massively excited’ to see more of the Brazilian despite his move.

”I will say, I’m massively excited about watching Jesus because I feel he’s ready to go,” he told TalkSPORT(via TIF).

“I’m disappointed that he’s leaving Manchester City because I think he’s one of them slow-burners where we’ve seen him at Manchester City as a boy and now we’re going to see the man version at Arsenal and I think he’s going to be terrifying. “

The Brazilian definitely does appear to be more ability than potential nowadays, and there is definitely more to come from Jesus. Arteta clearly feels like he is ready to be the main man in attack, and I agree that is it exciting to imagine what he will bring to our side.

This move will likely be a huge boost to his confidence, knowing that he has been our priority to lead our exciting attack going into the new season, and I would be surprised if he was to become a flop.

Do you believe City will quickly regret not giving a fair shot to be their main outlet in attack?

Patrick

