Good and bad news on Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard pursuit

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January and appears to have settled quickly into the team, but where his future lies after that unknown.

The Gunners are not believed to have any option to buy or extend his current loan included in his current deal, but his future is being speculated at present.

I have read opinions that claim that Odegaard would not be looking to return to the Bernabeu if Zinedine Zidane was to remain in charge, having grown frustrated with a lack of playing time under the manager this season.

It was down to this which is believed to have led to his switch to the Emirates in the first place, but new reports seem to claim that while Real Madrid initially had no interest in parting with Odegaard, they are now looking to use him as a makeweight in a deal.

Mundo Deportivo (via the Mirror) claim that Real are open to the player’s exit, but have the intention to use him as a makeweight in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, who has emerged as one of hottest properties in World football.

Arsenal have the advantage of making the midfielder comfortable in North London over the coming months however, but news that Real Madrid are already considering his exit could well make for an interesting summer for us.

Has Odegaard already made an impression for Arsenal?