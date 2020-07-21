Good guys Arsenal downed as Villains run away with vital win

Arsenal have given up on their hopes of qualifying for Europe through their league position today, going away as 1-0 losers from Villa Park.
The Arsenal boss rung the changes for today’s tie with Aston Villa, despite the knowledge that anything but a win would mean their only hopes of qualifying for the Europa League would be by winning the FA Cup.
Granit Xhaka was rested for the first time since returning to fitness after the break, while Shkodran Mustafi also missed his first fixtures since the resumption, although his was down to injury.
The biggest question mark was always going to come from our opponents however, with Watford having lost earlier on against Manchester City the door had been opened for Villa to escape the drop-zone with a win, and their reaction to the news was always going to be exciting to see.
The Villains definitely stepped up to the plate, and came out with a point to prove, as well as their Premier League lives to save.
In the first half, the two sides mostly cancelled each other out, although the better chances were all coming to the hosts, and they eventually found the opening goal.
The only goal of the half came from a Villa corner, where our defender has managed to knock the ball clear of one attacker, only to drop to Trezeguet in the middle of the box to fire into the bottom corner.
This proved to be the best goalscoring opportunity for either side in the opening hour, before our side really started to pile on the pressure.
We brought on Kieran Tierney for David Luiz as we began to really turn the screw on Villa, but just as we were looking destined to equalise, we were hit on the counter, with Jack Grealish powering up the pitch before putting in the perfect through ball, only for Keenan Davis to slide it past the far post.
This scare really took away a lot of the impetus that we had been building up, and while we appeared to have equalised from our own corner when Nketiah headed onto the far post, only to bounce comfortably to Pepe Reina, we didn’t really deserve any form of result after the performance.
The only positive we can take from the result, is that we can rest our first-team at the weekend before the FA Cup final on August 1.
Did Arsenal deserve a result from the tie? Do Aston Villa deserve credit for their performance? Do we need to analyse our performance further or move on and concentrate on Chelsea?
Patrick
Well done Villains. Clearly the side taht wanted it more and the only one that showed up, so of course they deserve to win. Wont say much about Arsenal except I hope this brought ppl down to earth again. Two wins and ppl think some of our players are good enough to stick around next season. We are a 10th place team & are exactly where the table says we should be.
Simple and forward, like the article says, we get to rest players for the FA cup final.
No point in moaning
Yeah, it is what it is and now it comes down to another Final. I will just hope we turn up this time and do what we need to do. There’s reason to be positive about it and now we just gotta execute.
You are obviously right but playing a team that are hanging by their fingertips in the PL is one that is likely to throw up this type of result
The previous 2 games would have taken a huge amount out of them
I don’t think so. Reality is reality living in denial does not change it.
Living in denial about what?
You are making excuse for them. It’s not like they have been high flying for the whole season. This is something we have seen a million times before.
City were able to pull off a 4-0 result against a team that had 10x more to play for. If you are trying to create a winning mentality team you can’t be losing these types of games. I dont really think there is an excuse that is good enough. Arsenal were absent, Villa showed up. Can’t have that, and I’m not happy with it, but it’s what has occurred several times this season.
I have issues with Arteta. Clearly he lacks experience and this is too big a job for him. He is a very good talker but I want to see tangible results. We have the best striker in the league and he plays him on the wing. We have one of the best playmakers in the world and he does not make the team.
I really hope that he will prove me wrong next season but I doubt it.
I am starting to think now Liverpool didn’t really care for our game and Guardiola just gave his friend a little help. How can you explain winning against the two best teams in the country and whatever we have witnessed today?
I say look at the table. We’ve been hovering around midtable all season. That would suggest this is a midtable squad. On high wages is all. We have one player that gets into the XI of our rivals. One.
Yet the only wages does that seem to be the issue is the wages of Ozil. What are other players doing to justify their wages?
Here we go again with the best midfielder in the world búllshit.. Please move on from Ozil.
Ozil isn’t the same played he was, why is it so hard for you folks to accept that he has declined and doesn’t is no longer his former self?
Also you had no issues with Auba scoring from the wings right ? You had no problem few days ago when he got two goals there.
Lose today and Auba is being used wrongly.
“I am starting to think now Liverpool didn’t really care for our game and Guardiola just gave his friend a little help.”
Our fans are so unbelievable
I have issue with the great Pierre being played on the wing for a long time. I didn’t comment when he scored. He does not score as often now since deployed on the wing.
It’s Arteta job to make the best use of Ozil. It’s his job. His job. What do you think he was hired to do? should not participate in the backroom politics if he wants to be successful in this club.
I don’t think Aubameyang is the best striker in the league. He’s too one dimensional to be called the best though hes great. Anytime he doesn’t score or assist it usually means he’s average just like this game. However, I agree that Arteta shouldn’t be playing him on the wings but probably utilising Laca’s hold up play and there are many times Auba is in the box too. It’s just tactical. I feel you’ve lost the plot on the Arteta part though
Time will tell. Arteta should have continued to be an assistant or start at small clubs. He took a big leap to take this job.
It’s our trademark now to lose to relegation teams. I don’t even understand what’s going on and I don’t want to.
I will just blame Ozil and his salary for our woes. It doesn’t matter that he was not even on the pitch this is Ozil fault the sooner he goes the better.
Everyone played poorly obviously.. Is it tactics? Was it fatigue? The game was never gon be easy against a relegation battling team.
Arteta had no option than to rotate and rest his players in the first place.
This midfield definitely needs Xhaka in it at least until we get better progressive players.
I don’t believe this crap that if we don’t get to the Europa we won’t have enough money to spend.
Obviously if we fail to make it to the Europa, it should be clear to the board and Kroenke that this is when we actually need important signings.
I can’t believe I’ll say this, the defense without Mustafi and Luiz looked worse😂😂😂😂
Move on, Next!!
We have a final to play.
We were poor and Villa wanted it more, no point in moaning like we’re entitled to winning every game
The defense may have looked worse but the chances given off today are the type of chances Mustafi and Luiz would give off . There was no sense in our play today and everything was so predictable. I just hope we sign a robust box to box midfielder and get ourselves an AM who woukd be allowed freedom to create. That and another CB are so key next season
I really get angry when I see Pepe with the ball. Dribbles are forward movements but Pepe’s dribbles to the back. He looses the ball so often and always too lazy to track back. The EPL is really not made for players like him. If there are players we should sell Pepe should definitely be one of them
How he cost 72 million is a mystery worthy of Sherlock and Poirot combined.
And we haven’t even paid for him yet 😳
The person who made this deal happen from their side is really really good at their job.
This our passing-passing game can be so annoying. We just keep passing the ball in safe zones. No cutting edge, no bite. It makes teams comfortable to defend against us. We need players that can make quick darting runs into the opponents half. I thought Pepe would be the one to do that but. That’s so not the case
Arsenal signed a more expensive Saint-Maximin.
His biggest problem is he’s so one-footed. It’s easy to defend against him once the defender knows Pepe’s tendency
I don’t think he’d improve next season. Arsenal better sell him before his value goes down further
Jack Grealish anyone?
Yes please
Admin..Respectfully..Why are my post not showing again..
I can see you John cena.
After the Lord Mayors Show. At least that put where we are into perspective. 9 league games 4 wins and 4 loses, is a true reflection of where we are. Mid table and that is the stark reality. Todays game was so uninspiring and lacked any passion or drive from the team. FA cup final to come but i fear that that could be the last hoorah for a good while. I think we have a good manager but we as a club are not in a position to get back into a place that we think we need to be. I just have no confidence in this bunch of players, they have talent but how many winners have we got? Really that game was a bit of a horror show, cant remember a shot on target against a defence that have let in 66 goals.
I’m disappointed…. but not really surprised…. sigh…….
My only wish is, we play better than that in the final…. or we’ll be slaughtered…. rest half of them on Sunday… it’s all over now… another year finishing below the spuds…..☹
